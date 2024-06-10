Stay humble and be respectful - Michael Essien tells young players

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has shared valuable advice for young footballers, emphasising the importance of humility and respect in achieving success in their careers.

Known for his remarkable exploits both at the club and international levels, Essien's transition to coaching has been equally impressive, as he continues to shape the future of young talents at FC NordsjÃ¦lland in Denmark.

In a recent interview with Right to Dream, Essien reflected on his journey from playing to coaching, expressing his joy in nurturing emerging talents. He admitted that while he sometimes misses playing, his focus is now firmly on his coaching career.

"I think it is easier when you prepare yourself. I started my coaching license before I stopped playing, so once I stopped, I got into coaching," Essien said. "The coaching aspect is very different from playing football. Of course, sometimes I miss it, but once you're done, you're done."

Essien, who was known for his humility and hard work during his playing days, encouraged young players to adopt the same traits. "I think generally, I'm just a happy person. I like to stay positive in every situation. When you come to work, people give you positive energy, and that creates room to work. I like living a very quiet life. Stay humble, be very respectful, and put in the hard work. That’s my advice to every young player," he added.

Essien's illustrious playing career saw him win 11 titles and earn numerous accolades, including being named BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2006. His advice and experience are invaluable to the next generation of footballers striving to reach the highest levels of the sport.