Ghanaian second-tier club Steadfast FC stands to reap significant rewards if an agreement is finalised between Sporting CP and Leicester City for the permanent transfer of winger Fatawu Issahaku.

Reports indicate that the club, owned by a Ghanaian politician, could receive a substantial sum of â‚¬7.9 million if Issahaku's move to the former Premier League champions materializes.

Issahaku initially joined Leicester on a season-long loan from Sporting CP with an obligation to buy last summer. Per the terms of the loan agreement, Leicester could activate a â‚¬17 million clause if Issahaku participated in 60% of the team's matches.

The talented winger has met this condition, showcasing exceptional performances with six goals, including a hat-trick, and 12 assists as Leicester clinched promotion back to the Premier League.

Despite facing a transfer embargo due to breaching profit and sustainability regulations in the 2022/23 season, Leicester remain keen on securing Issahaku's services permanently.

Steadfast FC are set to benefit substantially from this potential transfer, as they are entitled to 50% of the transfer fee once Leicester pays the â‚¬17 million fee for Issahaku.

Since Sporting CP acquired Issahaku in 2022 for â‚¬1.2 million, the total value gained on the transfer would amount to â‚¬15.8 million.

This sum will be evenly split between Steadfast FC and Sporting CP, resulting in both clubs receiving â‚¬7.9 million from the deal.