GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

Steadfast FC trio land in Germany for 'training trial'

Published on: 01 February 2025
Steadfast FC trio land in Germany for 'training trial'
Steadfast FC fly out to Germany

Three players from Northern Region Division Two side Steadfast FC have arrived in Germany for a training trial.

Amadu Abdul Mumin, Kamal Wuntima Mohammed, and Jamal Wunpini Mohammed left Accra last week.

A club statement read: ''Steadfast FC is pleased to announce that three of our players, Amadu Abdul Mumin, Kamal Wuntima Mohammed, and Jamal Wunpini Mohammed have departed Ghana for Germany to take part in a training trial.

''The players left the country on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025, from Kotoka International Airport, and are being accompanied by Team Manager Suale Haruna.

''We wish the players all the best in this exciting opportunity and look forward to seeing their progress.''

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more