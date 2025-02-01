Steadfast FC trio land in Germany for 'training trial'

Three players from Northern Region Division Two side Steadfast FC have arrived in Germany for a training trial.

Amadu Abdul Mumin, Kamal Wuntima Mohammed, and Jamal Wunpini Mohammed left Accra last week.

A club statement read: ''Steadfast FC is pleased to announce that three of our players, Amadu Abdul Mumin, Kamal Wuntima Mohammed, and Jamal Wunpini Mohammed have departed Ghana for Germany to take part in a training trial.

''The players left the country on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025, from Kotoka International Airport, and are being accompanied by Team Manager Suale Haruna.

''We wish the players all the best in this exciting opportunity and look forward to seeing their progress.''