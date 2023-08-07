Stellenbosch coach waxes lyrical over the signing of Ghanaian defender Prince Amponsah

Stellenbosch FC coach, Steve Baker, has praised the signing of young Ghanaian defender Prince Amponsah.

The talented teenager joins the senior side of Stellenbosch for the new South African Premier League season.

According to Baker, Amponsah has huge potential and will add a lot to the club as the season progresses.

“We are massively excited with the signing of Prince and his addition to our squad. He is a young player with huge potential,” said Baker during the uveiling of the youngster.

“He has immense ability with the ball at his feet, a great passing range, and is all-round a really good defender, so we are excited to see him grow and develop with us at the club," he added.

Stellenbosch got off to a great start in the new season, beating Orlando Pirates in their opening game. Amponsah was not named in the team for the Pirates game while compatriot Richard Ofori was an unused substitute.