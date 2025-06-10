Stephen Amankona clinches back-to-back Golden Boot titles in Ghana Premier League

Berekum Chelsea forward Stephen Amankona has once again proven his goal-scoring pedigree, clinching the Ghana Premier League Golden Boot for a second consecutive season.

The prolific striker netted 15 goals during the 2024/25 campaign, cementing his status as the league’s most consistent marksman.

Amankona, a former Asante Kotoko player, was the standout performer for a Berekum Chelsea side that finished 12th on the table. Despite the club's mid-table finish, the 24-year-old talisman consistently delivered in front of goal, underlining his importance and clinical edge.

This season’s accolade follows his remarkable 2023/24 campaign, where he claimed the Golden Boot with an impressive 19 goals. His back-to-back triumphs place him in elite company and highlight his evolution into one of the most feared strikers in the domestic game.

Amankona now follows in the footsteps of Hearts of Oak legend Ishmael Addo, who famously won the Goal King title three times consecutively, scoring 19 goals in 1999, 21 in 2000, and a record 22 goals in 2001.

With two Golden Boots to his name, Stephen Amankona has firmly established himself as a modern-day goal king in Ghanaian football.