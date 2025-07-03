GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Stephen Amankona Transfer: Berekum Chelsea to decide soon amid multiple offers

Published on: 03 July 2025
Berekum Chelsea forward Stephen Amankona is attracting serious interest from several clubs, with his future now the subject of multiple transfer bids, GHANASoccernet.com understands.

The Ghanaian attacker has emerged as a top target this window, and Berekum Chelsea are currently reviewing offers from both local and international clubs.

The club is in no rush to make a decision but will weigh all options carefully before settling on the best deal for both player and club.

Amankona has been instrumental for Chelsea in recent seasons and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

His versatility, leadership, and goal-scoring ability make him a valuable asset for any side looking to bolster their attacking options.

While no deal has been finalised yet, sources close to the situation reveal that talks are ongoing and a decision could be made in the coming days.

 

