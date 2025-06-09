Stephen Amankona wins second straight Golden Boot with 15-goal haul

Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Amankona has retained the Ghana Premier League Golden Boot, finishing the 2024/25 season as the league’s top scorer with 15 goals.

The 25-year-old forward edged out Asante Kotoko’s Albert Amoah, who ended the campaign with 12 goals. Although Amankonah fell four goals short of his tally last season, when he claimed the award with 19 goals, his consistency in front of goal once again stood out.

It’s the second time in two seasons that Amankonah has emerged as the league’s leading marksman, cementing his reputation as one of the most reliable forwards in domestic football. This year’s achievement builds on an impressive run of form that has spanned four seasons.

With back-to-back Golden Boots to his name, Amankonah is expected to attract serious interest during the transfer window. Clubs within and outside Ghana are reportedly monitoring his situation closely, setting the stage for what could be a significant move.

For now, the prolific striker continues to bask in another well-earned individual honour after another fine campaign in Berekum Chelsea colours.