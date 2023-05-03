Stephen Appiah and Stonebwoy Headline Philadelphia Eagles' NFL draft pick in Ghana

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah and Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy headlined the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFL draft pick watch party on April 29, despite torrential rain that moved the event indoors from the poolside Bridgeview Resort in Akosombo.

The partygoers were undeterred by the weather, with a live performance by Stonebwoy, featuring a screening of his 5th Dimension album and other hits. Although the main idea of a poolside viewing party was defeated by the rain, the show went on, with Appiah calling out Ojomo Moro as the 249th pick of the NFL draft, broadcasted live from Ghana to scores of Americans and viewers around the world.

“Tonight, despite the rain, he’s [Appiah] announced the pick, it was broadcast live on the NFL feed in Kansas City – the States and everywhere,” said Elloeny Amande, communications director at Gate Africa, the event organizers, to JoySports.

The Philadelphia Eagles are the first NFL team to have done a cross-continental announcement in Africa, with an aim to grow their African fanbase and community. Appiah's involvement in the event was an honour for the former Black Stars captain.

“I call myself a lucky guy because we have a lot of celebrities in Ghana. So I ask myself, ‘Why Stephen Appiah?’, there must be a reason. Me announcing on this historic night makes me very happy. I am honoured,” Appiah said.

Despite the adverse weather, the NFL draft pick watch party was a huge success, thanks to the performances by Stonebwoy and the presence of Stephen Appiah, making it an unforgettable night for all attendees.