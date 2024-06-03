Stephen Appiah believes Mourinho's move to Fenerbahce will open doors for more African players

Former Fenerbahce midfielder Stephen Appiah has expressed his optimism that newly appointed Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho will reignite his passion for African footballers in his new role, bolstering the team's lineup with talent from the continent.

Mourinho, the legendary Portuguese manager, was unveiled as the head coach of the Istanbul-based club following his departure from AS Roma in January.

This appointment has sparked excitement among fans and former players alike, with Appiah particularly hopeful about the implications for African players.

Appiah, who made over 60 league appearances for Fenerbahce between 2005 and 2008, highlighted Mourinho's impressive track record with African players.

"As you rightly said, Jose Mourinho has a proven track record with African players, and those he's worked with have consistently proven themselves, including Didier Drogba, Solomon Kalou, Michael Essien, Mikel Obi, and many others," Appiah told Responsible Gambling.

Reflecting on Mourinho's approach, Appiah believes the manager is likely already considering African talent for the upcoming season, potentially including Ghana's Alexander Djiku. "What I understand from his approach is that he's likely already scouting for African talent. Let's wait and see if he follows through. I know he's highly regarded in this region, and fans here are eager for his success," Appiah added.

During his tenure with Fenerbahce, Appiah secured two major titles: the 2006/07 Turkish Super League and the 2007 Turkish Super Cup. His success with the Turkish giants adds weight to his confidence in Mourinho's potential to identify and nurture African talent.