Stephen Appiah believes Thomas Partey can lead Ghana end AFCON drought

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah believes Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey has the qualities to lead the country to AFCON glory.

The Black Stars have not won the continental showpiece in 37 years after last winning it in Libya, in 1982.

After several failed attempts in recent times, Appiah- a member of the technical team of the Black Stars- is confident Partey will be the difference maker in the team.

“Every player’s dream is to play in Afcon and Thomas Partey is not an exception,” Appiah said.

“Partey is doing very well and with his abilities and what he can do on the field, he can help Ghana go far.”

Ghana have reached the finals three times since 1982, losing to Ivory Coast twice in 1992 and 2015 and again to Egypt in 2010.

However, the 38-year old believes Ghana can win the Nations Cup in Egypt.

“It’s going to be an interesting Afcon because we will be having 24 teams participate instead of 16. That will make it difficult and exciting,” he continued.

“For Ghana, we are going to take it match after match. All the countries taking part are not pushovers and they will be very prepared.

“We have our goal going to Egypt, and that is to win, but we have to respect the countries who will be participating.”

Ghana have been drawn in group F alongside Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau and Benin.