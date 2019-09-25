Stephen Appiah blames poor transition for recent slump in national teams

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah believes the fallen standard of the national football teams is because of the poor transition of players.

Appiah insists the bedrock of every strong national team has to do with how players are promoted form the junior national teams to the senior team.

“Our problem here is the transition," Appiah said as reported by 3news. “When it comes to football, what makes a nation is the transition and I think that is what we have to tackle," he added.

“We have to believe in them [youth] and slowly give them the time to fit into the [senior] national team."

The Black Stars had one of their poorest campaigns at the nations Cup in Egypt this year, after they were bundled out of the competition at the round of 16.

The Black Satellites failed to qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup after they failed to progress beyond the group stages of the Africa Youth championship.

The Black Satellites failed to qualify for the Africa U-17 cup of Nations early this year.