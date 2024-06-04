Stephen Appiah defends Andre Ayew's place in Black Stars

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has voiced his support for Le Havre attacking midfielder Andre Ayew.

Ayew's recent exclusion from the national team squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers sparked speculation about his future with the Black Stars.

Appiah, interviewed on 3Sports, believes Ayew can fight back. He emphasised age shouldn't be the sole factor, citing the example of 37-year-old Max Gradel who played a key role in Ivory Coast's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations success early this year.

"From what I have observed, I believe he has proven his worth, "said Appiah. "While the Ayew we saw in 2010 may have evolved, his recent exploits, particularly with his club, speak volumes."

Appiah downplayed concerns about Ayew's playing time. "We shouldn't solely focus on Ayew's playing time. His presence alone can be influential," he argued.

"I believe he still has a role to play, whether it's on or off the pitch."

Black Stars face Mali in Bamako on June 6th before returning home to Kumasi to host the Central African Republic on June 10th.