Stephen Appiah expresses concern over Hearts of Oak's struggles and deviation from past glory

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has voiced his concerns over Hearts of Oak's recent struggles, emphasising the club's inability to secure victories in matches that were once considered manageable.

Appiah, who played for Hearts of Oak from 1995 to 1997, lamented that the current state of the team is a departure from the powerhouse he knew during his playing days.

Appiah's comments come in the wake of Hearts of Oak's 3-2 defeat against archrivals Asante Kotoko in match week 14 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

With the team currently sitting in ninth place on the league table and facing an early exit from the 2023 FA Cup after losing to FC Nania, Appiah's assessment highlights the pressing challenges confronting one of Ghana's football giants.

"The Accra Hearts of Oak we know is not what we are seeing today. They are finding it difficult to win matches that we think they will," Appiah shared with Joy Sports. He emphasized the increased competitiveness in modern football, stating, "We have to know that gone are the days where you have only two or three teams winning over and over again. These days we have other clubs who are doing so well. It's very competitive."

Appiah concluded by advising players to recognise that success on the pitch is not solely about the legacy of Accra Hearts of Oak but rather about their individual and collective performance.