Stephen Appiah, Michael Essien to feature in Lagos State Governor's testimonial match

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah and ex-Liverpool forward, El Hadji Diouf, 38, are among African legends expected to arrive Lagos on Thursday (today) for The Match, a ceremonial game to celebrate Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Saturday.

Coordinator of The Match, Waidi Akanni, said the other African stars expected are retired Senegalese midfielder, Diomansy Kamara,ex-Ivory Coast midfielder Didier Zokora, Herita Illunga (retired Congolese left-back), and Ivoirians Tienne Siaka and Kader Kaita.

Akanni said he was thrilled when Belgium-based Senegal World Cup star Khalilou Fadiga landed in Lagos on Wednesday for the event.

“As you can see, the excitement is building as the former African stars trickle into Lagos to honour Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for his laudable strides in sports development in the state,” the ex-international said.

Former World Footballer of the Year and President of Liberia, George Weah, is listed amongst other retired top African legends Michael Essien and Samuel Eto’o.