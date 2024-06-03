Stephen Appiah opens up on how injury to teammate helped him make Ghana squad for 2010 World Cup

Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah has disclosed that he was lucky to be part of the Black Stars team for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Appiah had been out for several months due to an injury and even missed the 2010 Africa up of Nations in Angola that year.

However, coach Milovan Rajevac included the ex-Juventus midfielder in his squad for the competition, raising question about his presence in the team.

According to Appiah, the injury to Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu helped him make the squad.

“In 2010, I was lucky to be part of the team. If Agyemang-Badu was okay, maybe I wouldn’t have been part of the 2010 World Cup which would have been difficult,” Appiah told 3 Sports.

Ahead of Ghana's World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, captain Andre Ayew has been dropped leading to a huge debate in the media. Appiah believes there has to be a balance in the team with experience players completing the efforts of the younger ones.

“You can have senior players in the team and if you let them understand that this time there are certain good players in the team but be around you may get either 20 or 10 minutes which depends on how you train,” he explained.

“When some of the players see senior players in camp, they won’t even think of misbehaving. So we have to know how to handle senior players in the national team.”