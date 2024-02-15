Stephen Appiah praises 2006 World Cup teammates after watching match against Italy

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah revealed that he called each member of the 2006 World Cup squad to praise their efforts after watching the first game against Italy in 2022.

This gesture came 16 years after Ghana's historical debut in the tournament, where they faced Italy and lost 2-0.

Appiah, who led the team during that memorable match, explained that it wasn't until 2022 that he finally got the chance to watch the game from a spectator's perspective.

He felt compelled to reach out to his former teammates and express his gratitude for their dedication and hard work.

"Two years ago, which was 16 years after playing at the World Cup for the first time, I watched the game," Appiah said. "I had to pick the phone and call the players who played in 2006 to tell them congratulations because, when you are on the pitch, you can't see what you are doing."

According to Appiah, watching the game on TV allowed him to fully appreciate the team's impressive performance.

"When you watch it on TV, you appreciate it better because it was an amazing performance," he noted.

In their maiden appearance at the World Cup, the Black Stars advanced to the round of 16 after defeating the Czech Republic and USA in the group stage.

They ultimately fell to Brazil in the knockout rounds, ending their journey with a 3-0 loss.

Ghana have since been to three World Cup tournaments, including a memorable run in the 2010 edition in South Africa where they reached the quarter-finals.