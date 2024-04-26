Stephen Appiah set to contest in upcoming parliamentary elections

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah is stepping into the political arena with reports indicating that he will be contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming general elections in Ghana, scheduled for December 2024.

Appiah's decision marks the beginning of his political career, as he vies for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency seat. Confirmation of his candidacy came through a tweet from Fifi Tackey, spokesperson of the Ayew Family, affirming Appiah's independent status.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon seat, already a focal point of political activity, sees Appiah entering the race alongside established figures like NDC's John Dumelo and the incumbent MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the NPP.

Appiah's entry into politics adds another dimension to his storied career. Remembered fondly for leading the Black Stars to significant milestones, including their first-ever World Cup appearance in 2006 and qualification for the 2010 tournament, his leadership qualities and national pride resonate deeply with Ghanaians.

Beyond his football achievements, Appiah's extensive experience on the field, coupled with his presence in prominent international clubs such as Juventus and FenerbahÃ§e, underscores his capacity to navigate diverse environments and challenges.

With 67 appearances and 15 goals for the Black Stars, Appiah's transition from the football pitch to the political stage sparks curiosity and anticipation among supporters and observers alike. As he embarks on this new journey, his candidacy adds an intriguing dimension to the political landscape, blending sporting charisma with civic responsibility.