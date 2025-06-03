Stephen Appiah shares proud father moment with son and daughter in London

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah enjoyed a heartwarming moment with his children following Ghana's visit to London.

The vice chairman of the Black Stars management committee was in England with the team for the 2025 Unity Cup, where Ghana engaged Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago.

The tournament which is a friendly competition was used to test some of the new players invited into the team ahead of September's World Cup qualifiers.

Appiah and his management are bent on leading the Black Stars to another World Cup after the committee was formed following Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

While in London, he linked up with his son Larry - who graduated from the University of Birmingham las year - and daughter, Vanessa Appiah.

"Just a DAD soaking in the good momentsâ€”brought the vibe, brought the smiles, and of courseâ€¦ brought that DAD energy they didn’t know they needed," a proud Appiah posted with his children.

Appiah is revered in Ghana for becoming the first captain to qualify the Black Stars to the World Cup.