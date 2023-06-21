Stephen Appiah urges Asamoah Gyan to raise next generation after retirement

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has paid a warm tribute to Asamoah Gyan after retiring from football.

Gyan announced his retirement from football on Tuesday at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting, which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Gyan stated in a statement that he made the decision to quit because he felt it was the right moment. Gyan expressed gratitude for the opportunity he had and the support he received throughout his remarkable career.

In response to Gyan's announcement, his former teammate and captain, Stephen Appiah turned to social media to express his respects while pushing him to assist raise the country's next generation of legends.

“Up to the twilight of your career till your retirement, there’s one thing I’ve seen you exhibit, PASSION”

“I want you to know that it is only an end to a chapter. You have more to contribute to raising the next generation of legends. A career well-lived bro... Wish you well” he tweeted.

He has the most goals scored by a Ghanaian player (51), and he is the country's second most-capped player with 109 appearances.

During their time with the Black Stars, Appiah and Gyan shared the pitch including playing at the 2010 World Cup where Ghana achieved its biggest feat by reaching the quarter-finals.