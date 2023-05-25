Stephen Appiah urges Ghanaians to rally behind Asamoah Gyan's Under-16 tournament

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, has passionately called upon his fellow compatriots to wholeheartedly support Asamoah Gyan's under-16 tournament, emphasizing the vital role it plays in nurturing young talent and promoting the growth of football in Ghana.

In a heartfelt appeal, Appiah expressed his belief in the potential of the youth and highlighted the importance of providing them with opportunities to showcase their skills and abilities. He stressed that investing in grassroots football and identifying promising young players at an early age was crucial for the country's future success on the international stage.

Appiah's appeal came as Asamoah Gyan, another celebrated figure in Ghanaian football, announced the 2023 edition of his initiative to organize an under-16 tournament aimed at discovering and developing young talent from all corners of the nation.

"We have to support our brother because if he does it and everything goes well, the boys who come after us may be used."

"So we are very concerned that if Dede Ayew and the others go today, who will represent the country?" He told Peace FM.

"So we will use all of our energy to support our brother Asamoah Gyan, and we will ensure that things change in the future." I hope that what he has done is not limited to Asamoah Gyan. I'm hoping that other players will take a different approach as well."

The tournament which will be held at the Cape Coast Stadium will kick off on June 6.