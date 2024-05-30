Stephen Appiah urges Otto Addo to stamp his authority on players

Former Ghana international Stephen Appiah has called on Black Stars head coach Otto Addo to assert his authority over the team following his return to the role.

Addo was appointed as the full-time head coach of the Ghana national team after the dismissal of Chris Hughton, who was let go due to a poor performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

Since resuming his position, Addo has overseen two games, losing to Nigeria and drawing with Uganda during the March international break.

With crucial fixtures ahead, Addo has announced a 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR). The squad announcement, made on Wednesday, May 29, notably omitted high-profile players such as Andre Ayew and Abdul Baba Rahman.

Appiah, a former Black Stars captain, emphasised the importance of Addo maintaining a firm stance with his players, even if it means making tough decisions.

"Players would behave as if they don’t care but they care. In our days, players would be proving stubborn but when squad announcement time came, players were constantly on the phone trying to check if they were in," Appiah told 3Sports. "He [Otto Addo] should let the players know that he is the boss. This is the situation where you have to put your foot down. I was with him in 2006 and he knows how important the World Cup is to Ghanaians."

Ghana will face Mali in Bamako on June 6 before returning home to clash with CAR on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. With the Black Stars currently sitting fourth in Group I of the CAF World Cup qualifiers, these upcoming matches are crucial for their chances of securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup.