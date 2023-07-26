Stephen Appiah's first son graduates from University of Birmingham

The eldest son of former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah, Larry Appiah has graduated from the University of Birmingham in the UK.

Larry was awarded a degree in Business Economics after successfully completing his programme.

His father was present at the graduation ceremony, and shared his excitement after his son made him proud by bagging his first degree.

"Today, we doff our hats off to you for achieving this milestone! Your hard work, determination, and perseverance have paid off, and the family is proud of you. You have our greatest support in your next chapter... Congrats son," Appiah wrote on Instagram.

Larry also had dreams of playing football after representing his school at junior levels while also taking his education serious.

His junior brother, Rodney Appiah is rather following his father's footsteps after starting his professional career with Great Olympics in Ghana.