Stephen Appiah’s return will inspire Black Stars' 2026 World Cup qualification - Godwin Attram

Former Ghana international Godwin Attram believes Stephen Appiah’s return to the Black Stars will serve as a major boost in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Appiah, the former captain of the four-time African champions, has been appointed Vice Chairman and Player Relations Officer for the newly established Black Stars Management Committee.

With Ghana needing just one more win in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, Attram is confident that Appiah’s presence will positively impact the team.

He also urged the former Juventus and Udinese midfielder to take a leadership role by directly engaging with the players and making them aware of the high expectations of Ghanaians.

"Yes, it will help the team because Stephen Appiah has once captained the team before, and Randy Abbey has also been with the Black Stars before," Attram told Takoradi-based Oli City Radio.

"He understands what's called administration and has good management skills as well, which can help the team, but in all, I believe Stephen Appiah should be bold enough to speak to the team for them to know what Ghanaians are looking for," he added.

The Black Stars Management Committee is chaired by Dr. Randy Abbey, with Samuel Aboabire and Moses Armah overseeing matchday activities and operations. Richard Nsenkyire has been assigned to handle special duties concerning the team.

Meanwhile, Ghana will face Chad and Madagascar later this month in their final two matches of the World Cup qualifiers.