Steve Bruce insists Albert Adomah remains central to Aston Villa's plans

Head coach Steve Bruce has reassured Albert Adomah he remains in Aston Villa's plans despite struggling to break into the club's starting lineup this season due to inconsistent form.

The 30-year-old, who netted 15 goals last term, was on the verge of returning to former side Middlesbrough on transfer deadline day but the deal fell through.

“Albert has been great for me since I have been here,” Bruce said, as quoted by Birminghammail.co.uk.

“I have picked him more than most since I have been here. He plays almost every week. Now we have a bit of competition, which can only be good.

“The competition nearly got us there last year. Albert is a valued member of the squad. You can’t help but like him. He is a great pro, a great lad who had a great season for me last year.

“I hope he can get off and running again,” he added.

Adomah made a rare start on Saturday as Villa shared the spoils 1-1 with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.