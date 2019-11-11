Steve Cooper reveals delight in Ayew's reaction after missed chances against Sheff. Wednesday

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper says Andre Ayew's reaction after missing two glorious chances in their draw against Sheffield Wednesday shows a mark of an achiever.

Ayew, named deputy captain at Swansea a week ago, opened the scoring in the Welsh's side 2-2 draw at Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday.

The Ghana captain had two clear cut opportunities to bury the game, however he missed as the Swans return with a point from Sheffield Wednesday.

"That was the clear-cut one. He knows that, Andre. He's disappointed in the dressing room," says Steve Cooper after the game.

"We've got the point and I'm pleased that we've got it because if we'd have lost today it would have been a travesty after coming to a place like this and showing the confidence to play as we have.

"I think that bodes well for where we're trying to go. There's a lot to get our heads around because it was such a mad end to the game but I'm just pleased for the boys that for the way they played and the resilience they showed they got the minimum they deserved."