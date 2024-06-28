Steven Mukwala arrives in Tanzania to seal Simba move

Former Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala has arrived in Tanzania to finalise his move to Simba SC, following the expiration of his contract with the Ghanaian club.

The 24-year-old Ugandan forward has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with Simba SC, one of Tanzania's biggest football clubs.

Mukwala, known for his prolific scoring in the Ghana Premier League, is set to receive a significant sign-on fee of $130,000 and a monthly salary of $9,000. His arrival in Tanzania on Friday marks the final step in sealing his transfer to Simba SC.

The striker bid an emotional farewell to Kotoko, with the club announcing his departure on Monday. Mukwala joined Kotoko in 2022 from Ugandan side URA FC and quickly became a key player for the Porcupine Warriors, scoring over 25 goals in 65 league appearances.

In his debut season with Kotoko, Mukwala scored 11 goals, making an immediate impact. He further improved his performance in the recently concluded season, netting 14 goals, including a memorable brace against Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash.

Mukwala's move to Simba SC is seen as a significant step in his career, capitalising on his reputation as a prolific goal scorer in the Ghana Premier League. Simba SC will be hoping that Mukwala's goal-scoring prowess will help them achieve their ambitions in both domestic and continental competitions.