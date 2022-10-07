Steven Mukwala scores brace as Asante Kotoko thump Kozoya FC in friendly

Asante Kotoko's Ugandan forward Steven Mukwala netted a brace as the Porcupine Warriors thrashed lower-tier side Kozoya FC in a friendly.

The Reds took advantage of the inactivity forced by the injunction placed on the domestic league to engage Kozoya.

Samuel Boateng also scored a brace as the Reds kept themselves busy during the free period.

Asante Kotoko have won one and drawn one of their two games in the Ghana Premier League.

Unfortunately, Asante Kotoko were bundled out of the CAF Champions League after losing to RC Kadiogo of Burkina Faso in the preliminary stage.

Asante Kotoko won the Ghana Premier League last season and will be hoping to defend it in the ongoing campaign.