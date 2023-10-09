"Stonebwoy brought me luck"- West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus reflects on debut EPL goal

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has shared his excitement after soring his maiden English Premier League goal as West Ham United shared the spoils with Newcastle United on Sunday.

The 23-year-old climbed off the bench to score late and salvage an important point for the Hammers at the London Olympic Stadium.

“It feels very good to score that goal, of course,” he said in the post-match interview. “Most importantly it made a difference for the team, which was us getting a point.

“Even though we wanted the three points, I was happy to score my first [Premier League] goal and it was important that we got a point out of it.”

In attendance at the game in London was Ghanaian reggae-dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, who is a close pal of the West Ham star. The multiple-award winning artist predicted Kudus will be on the scoresheet before the match.

According to Kudus, he was inspired by the prediction of the singer.

“Stonebwoy actually said I would score two goals and I scored one of them so he brought the luck to the stadium today!” he continued.

“It was great to celebrate with our amazing fans. When we were down 2-1 and I was on the bench we could still feel the support and the energy from the fans, so thank you to them for that.

“I think it uplifted the players’ energy a lot. It was a great atmosphere today, everyone gave their best so we take the point we gained from it.”