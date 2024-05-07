Stonebwoy fan Mohammed Kudus meets Shatta Wale, gifts him customised West Ham jersey

West Ham United star, Mohammed Kudus linked up with famous Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, in London over the weekend.

The 'Dancehall King' was in the United Kingdom for his fellow artist, Medikal's concert, at the London O2 Arena.

Kudus, known for his love for Shatta Wale's rival, Stonebowy, was also at the O2 Arena to support his compatriots.

Medikal, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie thrilled fans with spectacular performances as Kudus watched and enjoyed his time last Friday.

The 23-year-old is having an outstanding campaign in his first season in England, where he has already netted 13 goals across all competitions.

Kudus emerged as the player with the most successful take-ons in Europe after the game against Liverpool in London a fortnight ago. He also became the first player with the most dribbles in a single game in England after starring in the defeat to Chelsea.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in the Ghanaian winger as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.