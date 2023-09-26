"Stonebwoy is my favourite musician"- West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus reveals

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has affirmed his admiration for musician, Stonebwoy, after naming him as his favourite artist.

The West Ham star also disclosed that 'Life is a journey' from Stonebwoy the song with the most rotation on his rotation.

In a video shared on social media, Kudus was asked 14 question as the club's number 14, where he revealed a lot about himself.

"Stonebwoy," he responded when asked who his favourite artist is. "Life is a journey is my favourite song," he added.

Kudus also revealed that playing at the World Cup remains the highlight of his career while adding his time at West Ham has been positive.

The 23-year-old scored his first goal West Ham in the Europa League game against Backa Topola last Thursday.

He has made four appearances for West Ham since joining from Ajax in the summer transfer window. He is yet to start a game for the Hammers in the English Premier League.