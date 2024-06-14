Stonebwoy pleads with Ghanaians to cease online abuse of Mohammed Kudus

Renowned Ghanaian Afro-dancehall and reggae artist Stonebwoy has made a heartfelt plea to his fellow Ghanaians, urging them to stop the online abuse directed at midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The talented Ghanaian football star has faced criticism from a section of fans for perceived over-elaboration of play during their comeback win against the Central African Republic (CAR).

In an interview with Peace FM, monitored by Footballghana.com, Stonebwoy expressed his sadness over the harsh criticism Kudus has been receiving on social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter.

Stonebwoy highlighted the difference between musicians and footballers in terms of public exposure and scrutiny. He pointed out that as a musician, he is accustomed to facing public criticism daily, but for Kudus, who performs on the pitch and then retreats to his private life, the online abuse might be overwhelming.

"What goes on Twitter or X makes me sad. Our brother Kudus is a footballer; it is not like us musicians who are in front of people every day and take insults left and right. He doesn't know; he does his job on the pitch, gets paid, and goes home," Stonebwoy said.

"He is new to this type of environment in terms of relating to the masses, but the major problem we face now is the increase in agendas on social media. Someone can come and say something which will hurt you deeply, especially when you consider the source â€“ someone with only 60 followers."

Stonebwoy emphasized the disparity between Kudus's achievements and those of his critics, noting that the footballer is working hard by the grace of God and can look after his family, unlike many of his online detractors.

"I will plead with everyone to be more constructive in their criticism. The online abuse is bad. Have patience with him," Stonebwoy added.

As Kudus continues to shine on the pitch, Stonebwoy's plea serves as a reminder for fans to support and encourage their national stars rather than tear them down.