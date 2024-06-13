GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Stonebwoy to headline FC Samartex coronation celebration after historic league win

Published on: 13 June 2024
Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy is set to perform at the Samreboi Police Station Roundabout as part of FC Samartex's coronation celebration.

The 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Artiste of the Year will be joined by other artists to honor the club's historic achievement in the Ghanaian top-flight league.

FC Samartex clinched the Ghana Premier League title for the 2023/24 season after securing a 1-0 victory over Great Olympics in week 32.

The Samreboi-based club won the league with 58 points, marking their first major trophy in the domestic league.

Coach Nurudeen Amadu will be remembered as the first manager to lead the team to the top-flight league.

Stonebwoy's performance, along with other activities organized by the club, aims to reward the fans and celebrate a successful season.

