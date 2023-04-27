GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 27 April 2023
"Stonebwoy Visits Mohammed Kudus at Ajax Amsterdam: A Meeting of Ghanaian Talents"

Ghana and Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus had a special visitor at the Toekomst sports complex last week where he was visited by his favorite Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy.

The two talked about how they both had Ghanaian ancestry and how their individual talents had helped them get where they are now.

Ajax Amsterdam player Kudus has already gushed about how much he enjoys Stonebwoy's music.

Kudus recently disclosed in an interview that several of his colleagues are also fans of Stonebwoy's music.

Stonebwoy has been making waves in the music industry for a number of years. He is renowned for his distinctive fusion of reggae, dancehall, and afrobeats.

He has worked with several international musicians and received various honors.

The encounter between Kudus and Stonebwoy demonstrates the power of shared cultural experiences as well as the connection of music and sport.

Additionally, it serves as a reminder of the value of representation and the influence successful people may have on their communities

The meeting between Kudus and Stonebwoy was a positive and motivational occasion that united two gifted Ghanaians who had found success in their specialized industries.

Watch the meeting of the two Ghanaian superstars below:

