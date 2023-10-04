 'Stop Benching Premier League Players' - Ex- Asante Kotoko Supporters Chief charges Coach Ogum

Former Asante Kotoko Supporters Chief Kwaku Amponsah, widely known as K5, has voiced his concerns about Asante Kotoko's recent performance under the guidance of Coach Prosper Ogum.

K5's passionate critique revolves around the team's strategy of sidelining experienced Premier League players in favor of relatively inexperienced talents from lower divisions.

"In team building, you don't bench a Premier League player and start inexperienced players from the lower division; this is not helping Kotoko," K5 asserted, setting the tone for his candid critique. The team's recent performance has raised questions, and K5 believes it's high time for a change.

The Porcupine Warriors had a narrow escape in their recent encounter with Karela, securing just one point.

While luck played a part, K5 pointedly expressed that the responsibility for Kotoko's current position on the league table rested largely on Coach Prosper Ogum's shoulders.

Otumfuo's desire for a rebuilding phase, K5 emphasized, should not be mistaken for a compromise on the team's winning tradition.

One issue that particularly irked K5 was Coach Ogum's decision to bench a seasoned Premier League player like Baba Yahaya in favor of relatively untested talents from Division One or Two teams. "This is a boy with so much Premier League experience under his belt; why bench him?" K5 questioned with conviction.

He advocated for giving players like Baba Yahaya the opportunity to prove themselves on the field.

Chairman K5 made these strong statements during an appearance on Akoma 87.9 FM, underscoring his dedication to the success of Asante Kotoko and his unwavering commitment to ensuring the team returns to its winning ways.

His passionate plea serves as a rallying cry for change within the club as they navigate the challenges of the season.

Asante Kotoko are currently winless after match day three in the ongoing season.