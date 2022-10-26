‘Stop calling them local players, they are also professionals’ - Ghana Premier League legend Charles Taylor

Former Ghana international Charles Taylor has urged football fans and journalists to stop calling players who ply their trade in the domestic league as local players.

According to former Asante Kotoko forward, calling players who ply their trade in the domestic league as local players is discriminatory and disrespectful.

The Ghana Premier League legend stated in an interview that home-based players who play the Ghana Premier League are equally professionals like their counterparts abroad.

“The term ‘local player’ should be abolished. It has negative effect on the players,” the 41-year-old told Angel TV.

“They’re all professional players. In Ghana people think local rice is inferior to foreign. That’s our mindset. Afriyie Barnie is a professional player not a local player.”

The Ghana FA as part of efforts to elevate the home-based national men’s team or the CHAN team changed it name from the Black Stars B to the Black Galaxies.