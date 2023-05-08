Strasbourg captain Alexander Djiku lauds teammates after away win at Nantes

Ghana defender, Alexander Djiku has applauded his RC Strasbourg teammates after travelling to beat FC Nantes in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The Strasbourg captain produced a defensive masterclass to deny Nantes from scoring at the Stade de la Beaujoire as Strasbourg won 2-0.

Habib Diallo opened the scoring from the spot in the 26th minute before turning provider for Habib Diarra's goal in the second half.

Djiku also came close to scoring at the stroke of half time but his half volley was punched away by Nantes' goalkeeper.

"Determined victory at Nantes. Proud of the group and the state of mind displayed," he wrote on Twitter.

Strasbourg are gradually pulling away from the drop zone and are three points away from relegation places following the win at Nantes.

Djiku is expected to leave at the end of the season with Turkish giants Besiktas interested in the services of the Sevilla target.