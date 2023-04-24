Strasbourg captain Alexander Djiku switches attention to Lyon after victory over Reims

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku is already looking forward to RC Strasbourg's upcoming clash with Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1.

The 28-year-old captained his side to an impressive away win against Stade Reims on Sunday as the quest for survival continues.

Habib Diallo's first half brace was enough to lift Strasbourg out of the relegation zone.

"A sparkling victory. Together, until the end. Eyes already on the reception of Lyon. Thank you to the public for this unwavering support," wrote the defender after the game.

Strasbourg are on same points as Brest who are in the danger zone and will need a positive result at home against the former French champions.

Meanwhile, Djiku, whose contract expires at the end of the season is expected to leave this summer.

There are reports clubs from England and Spain are interested in the services of the centre-back, with Leeds and Sevilla, the clubs linked with Djiku.