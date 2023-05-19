Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku eyes win to boost survival hopes in Ligue 1

Strasbourg centre-back Alexander Djiku is hopeful his side can secure a crucial victory over Troyes to increase their chance of surviving in the French Ligue 1.

With three matches to end the season, the 14th-placed Strasbourg are hoping to win crucial points to maintain their top-flight status as they lock horns with Troyes in matchday 36 of the competition.

Djiku who has been a key component of the club is confident the team is ready to stun Troyes given their determination to achieve their aim.

According to him, they won't panic but do the needful to ensure the right result is obtained.

“We don’t feel any specific pressure. We are preparing for the match with full commitment from everyone. It’s just like any other game, but we want to deliver our best performance,” Djiku stated during a pre-match interview.

“Undoubtedly, winning is crucial. The competition is intense, and it’s not over yet. A victory can significantly improve our situation. This match could be decisive, although it also depends on the outcomes of other matches.”

The Black Stars defender has made 30 appearances in the French top flight, contributing with one goal and two assists.

With his contract set to expire in the summer Djiku has been linked to clubs in Spain and England.