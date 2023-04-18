Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku focused on relegation battle despite victory

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku is keen on helping Strasbourg fight for survival in the French Ligue 1 as the competition approaches its business end.

Strasbourg bounced back over the weekend with a 3-1 victory over Ajaccio to boost their survival hopes. However, their competitors Brest and Auxerre both won against Nice and Nantes respectively to make it more difficult for the Blue-and-Whites.

Djiku, a key player of Strasbourg who are now 17th with 29 points on the log believes the battle will go down to the wire but his side will not relent to recover as soon as possible.

"Despite the victory, this weekend, we felt a rather contrasting joy because we saw the good results of Brest (16th, 31 pts) and Auxerre (14th, 32 pts). We know that the maintenance will be played until the end, perhaps until the last day and that it will be necessary to take a lot of points.

"In the last matches we played, we had very good content with a good state of mind, that's what we have to keep, beyond the results. Maintaining, it will be a fierce struggle but it's exciting and it's a challenge that we want to take up. It's part of the job, you have to be united and united, have a cool head, and, above all, keep a certain serenity to approach the matches as best as possible." Alexander Djiku told L'Équipe