Strasbourg determined to retain Alexander Djiku with fresh financial backing

Strasbourg are making a concerted effort to retain the services of the Ghana defender Alexander Djiku despite interest from several clubs in Europe.

With Djiku's contract set to expire on June 30, Strasbourg are eager to secure his future by offering him a lucrative new deal.

Thanks to significant investment from BlueCo, Strasbourg have been empowered to make a strong financial proposition to keep hold of their captain.

The club's hierarchy recognises Djiku's value both on and off the pitch, and they are determined to fend off competition from other suitors vying for his signature.

Djiku's contributions since joining Strasbourg from SM Caen in 2019 have been invaluable. The 28-year-old has made over 100 appearances for the club, establishing himself as a key figure in their defensive line.

Last season, he played a pivotal role in helping Strasbourg maintain their position in Ligue 1, featuring in 31 matches and showcasing his defensive prowess.

The potential departure of Djiku would leave a significant void in Strasbourg's squad, prompting the club to explore all available options to retain him. With fresh backing from BlueCo, they are in a position to present an enticing financial package that reflects Djiku's importance to the team.

According to reports, talks between Strasbourg and Djiku's representatives have been ongoing, with the club expressing their desire to continue the fruitful partnership they have enjoyed over the past few years.

Strasbourg's ambitious plans for the upcoming season, coupled with the financial backing they now possess, are intended to persuade Djiku to commit his future to the club.

While other clubs, including Mainz, Besiktas, Lille and Nottingham Forest, have expressed their interest in Djiku, Strasbourg remain confident of keeping him.