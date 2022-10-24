Strasbourg manager provides update on Alexander Djiku's injury

Racing Club Strasbourg manager, Julien Stephan, is hoping Alexander Djiku's injury during the game against Toulouse is not a serious one.

The Ghana defender was replaced after 26 minutes of their 2-2 draw against Toulouse after suffering the injury setback.

Manager Julien Stephan has revealed that the Black Stars centre-back injured his muscle, and hopes in just a minor knock.

"Alex has a little muscle problem. It pulled a little on the ischio, I hope it's not too serious," he said after the game.

His injury situation is a major concern for the technical handlers of the Black Stars with a month remaining to start the World Cup in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Strasbourg produced a strong comeback performance to claw back two goals in the second half of their game at the Stadium Municipal.

Toulouse netted two quick-fire goals at either side of half time after Anthony Rouault and Bretch Dejaegere scored in the space of ten minutes.

Lebo Mothiba pulled one back after the hour mark before Kevin Gameiro levelled with 19 minutes remaining.