Strasbourg send scouts to watch Lawrence Agyekum at Unity Cup in London

French club Racing Club Strasbourg have reportedly sent scouts to England to watch Ghana midfielder Lawrence Agyekum, who is a summer transfer target, at the Unity Cup in London.

The Cercle Brugge midfielder is attracting interest from several clubs after a breakthrough campaign in Belgium while on loan from Red Bull Salzburg.

His performances earned him a permanent deal at Cercle, signing a four-year contract with the Green and Blacks.

However, his future in Belgium could be coming to an end after clubs in the Premier League, Feyenoord and Strasbourg show interest in his services.

According to football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, scouts from Strasbourg will be at the Gtech Community Stadium to monitor the Ghanaian as he features for the Black Stars against Nigeria on Wednesday evening.

While Strasbourg are making efforts to secure his services, Agyekum could assess his options before deciding on his future.

In the just-ended campaign, the West Africa Football Academy graduate made 40 appearances for Cercle Brugge, scoring three goals across all competitions.

He also made his national team debut for Ghana in the World Cup qualifier against Chad in March.