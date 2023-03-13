Strasbourg's Alexander Djiku expresses frustration after 2-2 draw with Marseille

Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku expressed his disappointment after his team's remarkable 2-2 draw against Olympique Marseille at the Vélodrome stadium.

Strasbourg's Jean-Eudes Aholou scored two late goals to secure a point in the game, but Djiku still felt frustrated with the team's performance.

"We're a little bit frustrated compared to the first half. After the second half, we came back to the score, so we can't say anything. We were trailing 2-0, and going to the end, we managed to leave with a point of the draw, so we're happy," Djiku said.

The Ghana international also commented on their recent performances, saying, "It does not date from today, it has been two or three games that we have been playing a period over two. We started the second period very badly, we were quickly led to the score. After the break, it's complicated, but when you play for maintenance, you have to play until the end."

Despite the difficult situation, Djiku praised the team's resilience, saying, "We managed to put this little goal, which gives us confidence, and on a magic goal from Jean-Eudes, we have the equalizer. He could even have scored the hat trick, it's a shame, but we're not going to be choosy."