GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Strasbourg's Alexander Djiku expresses frustration after 2-2 draw with Marseille

Published on: 13 March 2023
Strasbourg's Alexander Djiku expresses frustration after 2-2 draw with Marseille
24 Alexander DJIKU (rcsa) - 11 Dimitri LIENARD (rcsa) - 06 Jean-Eudes AHOLOU (rcsa) during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Marseille and Strasbourg at Orange Velodrome on March 12, 2023 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Anthony Bibard/FEP/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku expressed his disappointment after his team's remarkable 2-2 draw against Olympique Marseille at the Vélodrome stadium.

Strasbourg's Jean-Eudes Aholou scored two late goals to secure a point in the game, but Djiku still felt frustrated with the team's performance.

"We're a little bit frustrated compared to the first half. After the second half, we came back to the score, so we can't say anything. We were trailing 2-0, and going to the end, we managed to leave with a point of the draw, so we're happy," Djiku said.

The Ghana international also commented on their recent performances, saying, "It does not date from today, it has been two or three games that we have been playing a period over two. We started the second period very badly, we were quickly led to the score. After the break, it's complicated, but when you play for maintenance, you have to play until the end."

Despite the difficult situation, Djiku praised the team's resilience, saying, "We managed to put this little goal, which gives us confidence, and on a magic goal from Jean-Eudes, we have the equalizer. He could even have scored the hat trick, it's a shame, but we're not going to be choosy."

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more