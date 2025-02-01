Strédair Appuah joins Valenciennes to bolster attack

Valenciennes has completed its winter recruitment with the acquisition of 20-year-old winger StrÃ©dair Appuah on loan from Palermo.

The French-Ghanaian, who previously trained at FC Nantes and PSG, brings versatility to the offensive lineup, capable of playing on both flanks. Appuah had a challenging stint in Sicily, making just four appearances in Serie B following his â‚¬1.5 million move last August. Now, he seeks regular playing time at VAFC, aiming to reignite his potential in northern France.

Sporting director Ben Chorley commented on the move, saying, "We continue to strengthen our Mercato team with this fourth arrival. Streda is a player we have been following for a long time. Being able to speak with him about the project was very important. The professional structure we have implemented allowed us to work with Palermo to finalize the loan. The coach was looking for a large, fast, strong player with excellent capacities in one. Streda corresponds to this profile. We are very happy to have it."

Appuah, born in Paris to Ghanaian parents, is ready to prove himself at VAFC.