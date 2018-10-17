Striker Bismarck Appiah joins Ethiopian champions Jimma Abba Jifar FC

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 17 October 2018
Bismarck Appiah

Ghanaian forward Bismarck Appiah has joined Ethiopian champions Jimma Abba Jifar FC on a one-year deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The former Gaborone United attacker put pen paper to complete his move on Tuesday after passing a medical.

Appiah spent the 2017/2018 campaign with Serbian side Mladost but did not continue with them after the end of the season.

The 23-year-old joins former Black Stars goalkeeper Daniel Agyei at his new club.

Jimma Abba Jifar FC will be competing in the 2018/2019 CAF Champions  League.

By Nuhu Adams

