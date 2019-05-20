Striker Christian Sabah scores but Gokulam Kerala FC lose Cup final in India

Ghanaian striker Christian Sabah scored in regulation time for Gokulam Kerala FC but the defending champions lost to Indian Navy to miss out on the Kerala Premier League in India.

Sabah converted an 82nd minute penalty after Navy men went ahead in the 79th minute through P. M. Britto- also from the spot.

That took them to the sudden-death, in which the host's hopes died when P. Sameel's strike well outside the post.

Navy's Abhishek N. Joshy, however, held his nerve and found the target with a deft kick which proved memorable for his team.

The 7-6 win, via sudden-death, gave the Kochi-based club the crown.