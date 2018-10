Mohammed Dauda hopes his hat-trick for Anderlecht's U21 side can enhance his chances of becoming a First Team regular.

The former Ghana U20 striker hit a treble in the 3-1 win over Charleroi.

''I hope to convince the coach with my performance so that I can have more playing time,'' said Dauda.

Dauda is down the pecking order behind Landry Dimata and Knowledge Musona.

This season, the 20-year-old has made two Jupiler League appearances.