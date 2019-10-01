Striker David Mensah happy to score in Triestina's first away win in Serie C

Striker David Mensah is delighted to have scored for Serie C side US Triestina Calcio in their first away win of the season.

The 28-year-old level the scoring for the visitors on 20 minutes after going down in the 13th minute as they beat Vis Pesaro.

''Happy for the goal but I'm interested in relatively, what matters is having brought home the victory, plus the first away match,'' Mensah said.

''It was a very difficult time, not bringing home results made us sick. We have dropped points on the road but now we want to recover, putting our game into play and conquering as much as possible.

''I dedicate this victory and this goal to the boys, we really needed it, we hope to continue like this.

''Winning in Pesaro I don't think it will be easy for any team, we need a team with the attributes and we have shown it, reacting after the disadvantage that it is partly my fault, but fortunately I was able to make up for it a few minutes later.''