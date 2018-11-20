Striker Emmanuel Toku earns Ghana U20 call-up for WAFU Zone B tournament next month

Former Ghana U17 star Emmanuel Toku has been invited to Ghana U20 team for next month's WAFU tournament in Togo.

Toku, who plays for Division Two side Cheetah FC, has been called up by coach Jimmy Cobblah who is preparing the Black Satellites for the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

The 17-year-old was a key player for the Black Starlets side which won silver at the 2017 Africa U17 Championship in Gabon and also at the FIFA U17 World Cup in India.

Ghana have drawn rivals Nigeria, Benin and Niger in Group B for the 2018 WAFU B U20 Cup.