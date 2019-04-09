Striker Eric Dupey seals Les Buffles FC de Bourgou move; scores on debut in Benin

Ghanaian striker Eric Dupey has completed a move to Les Buffles FC de Bourgou in the Benin top-flight, GHANAsoccernet.com can disclose.

Dupey was snapped by the Beninois giants after a Selected Side from Ghana engaged them a friendly about a month ago.

The youngster known as goal machine signed a short-term deal with Parakou based club few days ago.

Dupey made his debut on Sunday in the Benin Championship as he scored the only goal of the game when Buffles de Bourgou beat ASPAC 1-0 away.

The talented forward is a former player of Ghanaian second-tier side Star Madrid FC.

By Nuhu Adams